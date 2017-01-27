New Pentax KP Specs, Price, News Update: Shake Reduction Technology Demonstrated; To Hit Shelves in February

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The new Pentax KP is made for the photographer's delight. With a $1,100 price tag, the premium shooter has all the makings of a hero, as far as professional photography is concerned.

RicohRicoh unveils Pentax KP with premium features made for the pros.

Ricoh announced on Wednesday the all-new Pentax KP, premium DLSR equipped with weatherproof shell and innovative specs under the hood. It boasts a 24-megapixel (MP) APS-C sensor that can shoot a whopping ISO of 819,200 at most.

"We designed the Pentax KP to appeal to the world's most discerning outdoor photographers, who will appreciate its rich and powerful feature set and rugged, compact design, whether they are shooting a landscape on a trek in Patagonia or capturing an eclipse," stated Ricoh Imaging Americas president, Kaz Eguchi.

The successor of the K-3 model, according to the company, is made for outdoor activities. It is the first-ever camera that has a Shake Reduction II, which has a five-axis technology to balance out camera shake at a maximum of five stops.

A video is presented to demonstrate Pentax KP's Pixel Shift Resolution with the Shake Reduction system:

YouTube/pentaxplus

As for the design, the Pentax KP is designed uniquely, according to Digital Trends. The optical viewfinder seems to look larger since it is situated at the top of the device. Furthermore, its LCD screen can be tilted at a certain angle, which compensates its small screen somehow. The screen allows the photographers to get a good control over the dials, which includes a special dial for exposure bracketing, a mode dial and two control dials.

Ricoh stated that the camera has an "air-gapless construction" installed on the LCD screen so as to minimize the light dispersion and reflection, giving the photographers the opportunity to shoot better pictures outdoors.

To make it more convenient, Pentax KP has interchangeable grip so that it can be used effortlessly no matter what hand size the users have.

Pentax KP will hit the shelves starting Feb. 25.