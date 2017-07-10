New Pokémon Movie Plot Rumors: A Major Character Will Die

The latest film of the popular series "Pokemon the Movie 20: I Choose You!" will definitely bring back old memories. According to the news, one character will once again die on the big screen. Who will it be?

YouTube/Pokemon Official YouTube Channel A screenshot from the upcoming Pokémon movie "I Choose You" featuring Ash and the initially rebellious Pikachu

The trailer for the "Pokemon the Movie 20: I Choose You!" probably brought back a lot of nostalgia to many fans around the world. The latest movie from the Pokemon franchise will feature the old story of how Pikachu and Ash Ketchum became the inseparable friends they are now. "I Choose You" is the re-imagined version of the first season of the Pokemon television series and the first movie. It will show audiences how hard it is for Ash to gain Pikachu's trust and the challenges they faced in becoming a new team.

However, one thing that the trailer does not show the fans is the demise of Ash in the movie. The latest news reveals that Ash will once again die in "I Choose You!" During the first film, fans can remember that the trainer from Palette Town dies during their encounter with Mewtwo. Ash tries to intervene during the fight between the Pokemon and Mew, getting in between their attacks that eventually turns him into stone.

In "Pokemon the Movie 20: I Choose You!" instead of Mewtwo and Mew, Ash encounters a wild Marshadow. The mythical pokemon attacks Ash and his team, which causes a lot of damage to the rest of the Pokemon. Seeing his friends in pain, Ash jumps in front of Pikachu and takes the assault, causing him his death.

As sad as this may all seem, Ash eventually lives. He is reportedly revived by the legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh. The legendary bird uses his powers of resurrection to revive Ash from his demise, giving the movie a happy ending.

"Pokemon the Movie 20: I Choose You!" is set to come out in the U.S. soon.