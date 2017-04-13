New Studies Find Pilates Exercises, Spinal Manipulation Are Cost-Effective Solutions to Back Pain

A cost-effective form of exercise has been found to be an efficient alternative to typical therapies for back pain. Based on a new study, Pilates, a system of physical exercise that involves controlled movements, is much cheaper than the usual therapies used to address back pain problems.

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Clients work out on machines at the Bally Total Fitness facility in Arvada, Colorado.

The six-week study was conducted by Helen Llewellyn of the School of Clinical and Applied Science at Leeds Beckett University. In the course of the study, participants took part in an hour of supervised Pilates exercise two times a week, each session including a 10-minute warm-up concentrating mostly on trunk movements.

The exercises involved spine twist, spine stretch and single leg stretch, and focused on the principles of centering, postural alignment, coordination, breathing, concentration, movement sequencing and precision.

According to Llewellyn, such Pilates-based exercises have recently been incorporated into physiotherapy rehabilitation programs and have been reported to be effective in managing back pain, and the results of her study succeeded in justifying the claims.

"The results have provided sufficient trends to justify the use of a Pilates programme for the reduction of perceived functional disability and pain. The use of Pilates exercise could offer a cost-effective way of treating those with lower back pain," she said.

Llewellyn said people who experience back pain can do Pilates exercises for one hour twice a week and see the results. Not only are the exercises effective, they are also cheaper.

Meanwhile, another study on lower back pain found that spinal manipulation, which involves applying pressure and moving joints in the spine, also provides powerful relief to back pain. Patients who underwent the procedure reported experiencing greater ease and comfort and walking more quickly and comfortably. They also reported less difficulty turning over in bed and sleeping more soundly at night.