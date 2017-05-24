New Surface Pro 2017 Specs, Price Review: Upcoming Device Is a Solid Update to the Surface Pro 4

Instead of calling their new device the "Surface Pro 5," Microsoft has opted to drop the version number and named it simply Surface Pro. The device announcement was met with excitement from fans waiting for a new version since October 2015, when the Surface Pro 4 launched.

Reuters/Brendan McDermidAn attendee photographs the new Microsoft Surface Pro 3, during the event in New York May 20, 2014.

The new name might get it confused for Microsoft's 2013 release which is also simply called "Surface Pro," but the specs will definitely set them apart as this new release improves on the Surface Pro 4 in many ways, according to CNet.

The new Surface Pro is thinner, lighter, and more well-rounded compared to the previous model. It would take a careful eye to note the differences, however. The new Surface Pro did not deviate much in terms of design from its predecessor. Under the hood, however, the central processing unit got upgraded to Intel's seventh-generation Core processors.

The new 2-in-1 device can come with the Intel Core m3, Core i5, and Core i7 U-series processors, depending on the configuration selected.

The device has a 12.3-inch PixelSense display set at a 2,736 by 1,824-pixel resolution, which is the same as the previous model, according to PC Advisor. Likewise, the memory and storage options remain the same. The new device can come with 4 GB, 8 GB or 16 GB of Random Access Memory. For storage, sizes for the Solid State Device unit ranges from 128 GB to 1 TB.

For connectivity, the new Surface Pro has an upgraded Bluetooth 4.1 feature and keeps the setup of the previous model. Universal Serial Bus 3, microSD, 3.5 mm audio jack and the proprietary Surface connector are still included.

The new release features a greatly improved battery life, now rated at 13.5 hours with the new Surface Pro, compared to the more modest 9 hours of the Surface Pro 4. This change addresses a lot of comments from Surface fans about the Pro line not having enough battery life.

The new Surface Pro has no price finalized as of this time, but would most likely stay around the $800 range.