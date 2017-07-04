New Surface Pro vs iPad Pro Specs Review: Which Is the Best Choice?

Microsoft has recently unveiled the latest installment in its Surface Pro line. While the device is not solely meant to be a laptop, it beats other laptops in the business. But how is it as a tablet? And how does it compare to Apple's new iPad Pro line?

Facebook/Surface Promotional image for Microsoft's latest Surface Pro

When it comes to the device's operating system, CNET would give a point to the Surface Pro for its non-exclusivity. The publication notes that with a Windows 10 Pro OS, the device will be able to support other software unlike Apple's iOS that does not offer the same option. It limits tech enthusiasts to the App Store.

On the other hand, the exclusivity has its own benefits, particularly in terms of security. Since Apple provides all the applications on the App Store, getting malware is least likely to happen.

Once again, the Windows 10's multitasking ability trumps over iOS' rather stiff workflow. With the Surface Pro, users will be able to open four or more apps on a single screen. Not only that, users are able to easily move data such as texts and images between them.

As of now, the Surface Pro's system is easily the better choice. But rumor has it Apple is revamping a few features of the iOS, which will soon be introduced as the iOS 11 this fall. Multitasking support is reportedly one of the highlights of the upgrade.

In terms of writing and drawing on the touchscreen, both devices offer excellent performance. The Apple Pencil, however, reportedly has a better feel than Microsoft's Surface Pen. The former can be recharged through a Lightning connector, while the latter is powered by a single AAAA battery that can last up to a year.

The latest hybrid installment boasts a 50 percent increase in battery life from the Surface Pro 4. With an Intel Core i7 processor, the device can have up to 16 GB of RAM. The iPad Pro utilizes the A10x Fusion chipset and only offers 4 GB of RAM.

Microsoft's hybrid device is available for purchase starting at $799, while Apple's iPad Pro is priced at $649.