New Survey Indicates That 75 Percent of Kids Want to Be YouTube Stars, Vloggers

Parents are in denial on the topic of generation gap with their children. Being raised in a more liberal environment than their parents make them think they are mentally attuned with today's millennials. The awful truth is that it takes more than keeping updated with pop music to know what kids these days are up to.

Reuters/Dado Ruvic/File PhotoA picture illustration shows a YouTube logo reflected in a person's eye June 18, 2014.

As early as 10 years ago, children wanted to grow up to become doctors, nurses, teachers or lawyers. The more adventurous wanted to become pilots, firemen or cops, while the tech-savvy dreamed of becoming IT professionals. Those who aspired to be famous say they want to perform or to model.

However, in 2017, three-quarters of today's children would rather be YouTubers and vloggers, leaving parents scratching their heads. The result is based on a survey by travel agent First Choice on 1,000 kids aged 6 to 17. Overall, 75 percent of youngsters would consider a career in posting online videos, according to Daily Mail.

By rank, being a YouTuber is the dream job of 34.20 percent of the respondents, followed by vlogging or starring in their own video blog which got 18.10 percent. The poll also learned that most kids prefer to learn how to use video editing software over traditional subjects like math and history.

Their preference is a reflection of today's internet generation. Some 33.5 percent of those polled find YouTube videos more entertaining and interesting than TV shows. Another 25.3 percent regularly keeps up with and are thus influenced by their favorite YouTube stars.

The survey result is similar to another the market research done by Tesco Mobile on young people aged 16 to 25. The 2014 poll showed that 40 percent of them would like to follow the footsteps of their favorite vloggers. Being a reality star seemed to have become passé as only 6 percent wanted to be such.