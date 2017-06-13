New Tattoo That Can Monitor Blood Sugar Levels Currently Being Developed for Diabetics

People with diabetes must measure their blood sugar levels multiple times a day to see if this is within normal range and apply interventions when it is too high or too low. It is a tedious and expensive process that requires instruments like a glucose meter and test strips.

There might come a time when such instruments will no longer be needed to monitor sugar, pH and sodium levels. What will be needed instead is a tattoo. Scientists are developing a bio-sensing tattoo that offers new ways to monitor the body by sensing the aforementioned vital signs.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard Medical School have collaborated on a project called Dermal Abyss which blends advances in biotechnology with traditional tattoo artistry. Under development is a tattoo which contains biosensors, electrodes and chemicals.

MIT Media Lab researcher Katia Vega originally envisioned the project after researching on "beauty technology" for the past seven years. She combined cosmetics and electronics in making smart fake eyelashes, conductive makeup and a radio frequency identification-enabled nail polish.

Now, Vega is exploring the uses of the skin to indicate a person's state of health. The applications of Dermal Abyss in health care are enormous. For example, a diabetic can use a less invasive way to read his/her own blood sugar level just by looking at his/her tattoo.

The marking has biosensors injected one time below the skin. It also has glucose sensing ink that changes color. It turns to brown when the blood sugar goes up and reverses to blue if it drops to dangerous levels. This will eliminate the need for patients to prick their fingers regularly.

A tattoo with sodium biosensor informs the wearer whether he/she is dehydrated or overhydrated. The possibilities are vast that it may come to the point when the tattoo can provide doctors with real-time diagnosis about the body. There are no plans yet to pursue clinical trials.