New 'Tomb Raider' Movie Release Date, Latest News: Production Has Officially Wrapped

Filming for the new "Tomb Raider" movie starring Academy Award-winner Alicia Vikander has officially wrapped last week.

A screengrab from the video game "Rise of the Tomb Raider."

The film's director, Roar Uthaug, recently posted a video on Instagram celebrating the completion of the movie's principal photography.

The new movie about iconic video game heroine Lara Croft is a Warner Bros. Pictures, MGM and GK film production. The film is based on the video game franchise and is scripted by "Transformers: The Last Knight" writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Aside from Vikander, the new "Tomb Raider" movie stars Dominic West, Walton Goggins and Daniel Wu.

The plot synopsis of the forthcoming "Tomb Raider" reboot reads:

"Seven years after the disappearance of her father, 21-year-old Lara has refused to take the reins of his global business empire, instead working as a bike courier in London while taking college classes. Eventually she becomes inspired to investigate her father's disappearance and travels to his last-known location: a tomb on an island somewhere off the coast of Japan. Suddenly, the stakes couldn't be higher for Lara, who — against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit — must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider."

The first "Tomb Raider" video game was published back in 1996 by London-based gaming company Eidos, and it became one of the most successful video games to have ever been released.

A reboot of the series, which tells the origins of Lara Croft, was released in 2013 and went on to sell more than five million copies. The most recent game from the franchise — "Rise of the Tomb Raider" — was launched in 2015 and is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC.

In the past, Paramount Pictures released two films based on the video game, titled "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and "Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life," respectively. Both movies starred Angelina Jolie and they earned a combined amount of $432 million at the global box office.

The upcoming "Tomb Raider" film reboot is scheduled to be released on March 16, 2018.