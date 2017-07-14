'New Warriors' Cast News: 'This Is Us' Star Milana Vayntrub Completes Superhero Team

Freeform's upcoming comedy superhero series "Marvel's New Warriors" has completed its main cast. The studio has found the actress to play Squirrel Girl in the series. The supporting actors in the film have also been assembled as well.

Facebook/NewWarriorsTV "Marvel's New Warriors" promotional image.

Milana Vayntrub, who previously appeared in "This Is Us," will play Squirrel Girl in "Marvel's New Warriors," Deadline reported. She will be joining Derek Theler, who's on board as the male lead Mister Immortal.

Casting for Squirrel Girl was an extensive process and several popular names were associated with the role. "Stranger Things" breakout star Shannon Purser was reportedly in the running for the role, as well as "Pitch Perfect" actress Anna Kendrick.

Squirrel Girl, also known as Doreen Green, is described as "tough, optimistic and a natural leader." Her abilities are similar to that of a squirrel. She's skilled in acrobatics and can talk to squirrels.

Also part of the "New Warriors" cast are Jeremy Tardy as Night Thrasher, Mattew Moy as Microbe, Calum Worthy as Speedball and Kate Comer as Debrii, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

"I am thrilled beyond belief to be working with this incredible group of actors. They are funny, sincere, eager, charming and perfectly embody these characters," Showrunner Kevin Biegel said.

"New Warriors" has been picked up for a 10-episode order for its first season. Marvel head of television Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are executive producing with Biegel.

The 30-minute show will aim at a younger audience, compared to other Marvel shows already on television. Unlike other superhero shoes, "New Warriors" will tell the story of a group of teenage superheroes who are only discovering their powers and abilities. Along with that, they also have to deal with normal problems as teenagers such as school, grades and falling in love.

Although no official release date has been set, "New Warriors" is expected to premiere on Freeform in 2018.