New Xbox Games for This Week, Feb. 2017: 'Fallout Shelter,' 'Crypt of the NecroDancer' Lead the Roster

Microsoft's Xbox gaming console is not one that would let itself be outrun by competition that easily. And as such, it introduces titles that are supported by the Xbox One on a weekly basis to let fans know they chose the right device, and to hook even more potential customers.

Facebook/ Fallout "Fallout Shelter" arrives on the Xbox One on Feb. 7.

Xbox Wire editor Mike Nelson has announced a total of six new games to choose from for the week of Feb. 6 to 12. The genre ranges from main game spinoffs to puzzle solving and rhythmic titles, so each one brings a different kind of entertainment.

The first game to be introduced is Bethesda Softworks' "Fallout Shelter." In an era where the surface is turned into a barren wasteland by nuclear activity, the player takes on the role of an overseer to create a thriving community below ground. From creating jobs to populating the Earth, almost everything is the responsibility of the player. Originally a mobile game, it is now arriving on consoles. It becomes available on Feb. 7.

For those searching for a unique, dungeon-crawling experience, "Crypt of the NecroDancer" could be a new favorite. Originally launched on PC platforms only, it is now making its way to consoles in which it presents an odd yet addictive combination of combat and moving to the beat. Being as different as it is, it has received dozens of accolades that mention just how enticing it is despite the 8-bit renders. The game can already be downloaded on Feb. 10.

Other titles for this week include "8 Days," "Pix the Cat," "Uncanny Valley" and "Spheroids."

For Xbox fans that are not very fond of new games but would like to enjoy more classic games, the Xbox One has a unique function called backward compatibility, allowing gamers to play Xbox 360 titles without purchasing the previous console. This creates more content that Xbox One owners can enjoy.