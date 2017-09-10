New York Comic-Con 2017 Schedule, Latest News: 'The Punisher,' 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 to Hold Panels

Instagram/The Punisher/Marvel A promo image for "The Punisher," as featured on the Netflix show's official Instagram handle.

The upcoming New York Comic Con is not going to be just another convention for fans of "The Punisher" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Several days ago, Marvel TV confirmed that it would bring the two series to the NYCC and would hold panels for both during the event.

The NYCC revealed its schedule of panels for this year's event a few days ago, and it showed that the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." panel would happen on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. EDT in Madison Square Garden's theater, while the one held by "The Punisher" would take place on the same day and place at 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

This year's convention will mark "The Punisher's" first exposure at the NYCC. Joining actor Frank Castle/The Punisher portrayer Jon Bernthal in the show's panel are Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb, showrunner Steve Lightfoot and executive producer Jim Chory.

"The Punisher" is the first spinoff from the street level side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character made his debut on TV during the sophomore season of "Daredevil." During last year's NYCC, Loeb confirmed that filming for the spinoff series would start in the fall.

Meanwhile, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." has been present at the NYCC for years. Ahead of its fifth season, the series will hold a panel again at the convention this year, which will be graced by Loeb and some of its cast members. The show's panel will include a Q&A and the unveiling of new footage from the upcoming season, which will not air until after Marvel's "Inhumans" finishes its run on ABC.

Executive produced by Maurissa Tancharoen, Loeb, Jeffrey Bell, Jed Whedon, Joss Whedon and Stan Lee, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen and Chloe Bennet. The series will air Friday nights at 9 p.m. EST starting January 2018.