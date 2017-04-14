New York Giants to re-sign Johnathan Hankins?

One of the top priorities for the New York Giants this offseason is to re-sign Johnathan Hankins. Unfortunately, the defensive tackle is still exploring the open market for better offers.

Teams like the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos were reportedly interested in signing him, and according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, another team has entered the mix for Hankins' signature as well.

The mystery team's name wasn't mentioned, though. Some observers have even speculated that Hankins' agent might have spread the rumors to make the Giants increase their offer.

If a lot of teams are pursuing Hankins, why is he still a free agent?

Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media has noted that the defensive tackle's agent, Kevin Poston, was known for making "outrageous" contract demands and many observers believed that's probably why Hankins remains unsigned.

"He may have priced himself out of the market. A report in the first days of free agency that he was asking for more than $10 million a year could have led teams to turn elsewhere until Hankins lowers his asking price. The one-year, $8 million contracts signed by free agent defensive tackles Dontari Poe and Bennie Logan indicate that teams just aren't looking to spend that kind of money at that position," ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith said in his report.

Hankins already has an offer on the table from the Giants, but he's still holding out for a better deal. The team would love to get him back, but they can't really pay him that much.

Meanwhile, Jason Pierre-Paul has made another public plea for Hankins to return. Pierre-Paul obviously wants to see the Giants keep their defensive line together and he hopes Hankins would re-sign before organized team activities (OTAs) begin on April 18.

Hankins better makeup his mind soon and sign with a team before his market starts to dry up.