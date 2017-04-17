New York Giants NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Free Agent Defensive End Jared Odrick on Team's Radar

The New York Giants would have loved to get Johnathan Hankins back in the fold. Unfortunately, he just couldn't resist the Colts' offer and now he's off to Indiana. The Giants still have Damon Harrison, Robert Thomas and Jay Bromley on their roster, but replacing a defensive tackle like Hankins wouldn't be easy.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)Jared Odrick with the Miami Dolphins in 2014.

The Giants don't really have to find a like-for-like replacement, though. They could just add more depth at the position and they might have already found the right man for the job.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants are one of the teams interested in Jared Odrick. Raanan noted that the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles have also expressed interest in acquiring the former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end.

"Odrick is likely to wait until after the draft before making a decision, but the signing of Hankins could expedite the process. It is expected to create some movement in the defensive line market after the 25-year-old defensive lineman agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Colts," Raanan said in his report.

Indeed, Odrick is an interesting option for the Giants because of his ability to play inside as a defensive tackle and outside as a defensive end. He's a proven veteran and he can take over Hankins role and play alongside Damon Harrison.

"Odrick brings a lot more juice as an interior pass rusher and might be the better fit for the opening on the defensive line at the three-technique tackle position," Dan Schneier of 247Sports said in his report.

It should be noted that he's coming off an injury-plagued season, so signing him can be a bit risky. He missed 10 games due to elbow and shoulder injuries last season, but he has been quite durable in previous seasons with the Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins.