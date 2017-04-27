New York Giants NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Giants and LeGarrette Blount Have Mutual Interest

With Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead joining Brandon Bolden, Dion Lewis, James White and D.J. Foster in the New England backfield this offseason, the Patriots may no longer need to bring LeGarrette Blount back in the fold.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)LeGarrette Blount with the New England Patriots in 2014.

Well, last season's rushing touchdown leader is ready to move on from the Patriots as well and he may end up joining a legitimate title contender. And this one happens to be a conference rival of his former team.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport has reported that there is mutual interest between the free agent running back and the New York Giants leading up to the draft.

That's an interesting landing spot because the Giants could really use a power back like Blount on their roster since they're not going to bring back Rashad Jennings. The Giants had one of the league's worst rushing attacks (29th ranked) last season and Blount should give them a big boost in there.

"Not having a consistent running attack made quarterback Eli Manning as one-dimensional as he's ever been, and the Giants struggles because of it," FanRag Sports' Jordy McElroy said in his report. "The addition of a player like Blount is an element that's been missing from the defense for a long time," he continued.

"Adding Blount to that mix would give Manning an early-down bruiser to soften up defenses. It would also open up the play-action in a way that would strike fear into every defense they face," McElroy added.

Blount would have to work out a deal with the Giants before the draft, though, because the team might end up selecting a running back in the draft.

The team will likely miss out on the two top-tier running back prospects, but what if someone like Dalvin Cook slides down the draft board? Will they still pursue Blount if a long-term option is available?