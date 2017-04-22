New York Giants NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Giants May Look to Trade Up in the Draft

The New York Giants have always stayed put and drafted at their original position during Jerry Reese's tenure as general manager. But there's a chance that might change in this year's draft.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/gargudojr0MetLife Stadium, the home stadium of the New York Giants.

During his pre-draft news conference on Thursday, Reese mentioned that he was open to trading up in the draft if someone they really like slips down the board. However, he also hinted that it's unlikely to happen because they would have to give up picks to do that.

"If we have an opportunity to trade in the first round, we'll do that. Right now, we'll just kind of let the board fall like it does. If we feel like we want to move up and get somebody, we'll move," Reese said, according to the New York Post.

"It costs to move up, though. If you're going to move up, you're going to give away a lot of draft picks to move up, even if you just move up a couple of spots. We like taking our picks," he continued.

Meanwhile, there's talk that the Giants would use a high pick on a quarterback in this year's draft, but Reese said they were going to take the best player available on the board regardless of position. He did admit that he spent more time looking at quarterback prospects this year compared to years past.

Selecting a quarterback in the draft remains a possibility, though. Eli Manning isn't getting younger and he will have to hang up his cleats someday. Of course, they don't need someone who can start right away. But the Giants have to be careful. If they don't draft wisely they may end up selecting a bust instead of a future Pro Bowl talent.

In any case, perhaps they should look for Johnathan Hankins' replacement at defensive tackle if they don't draft a quarterback in the early rounds. The Giants have the 23rd overall pick in the draft.