New York Giants NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Giants Still Interested in LeGarrette Blount

The New York Giants' running back corps for next season appeared to be set after they selected Clemson's Wayne Gallman in the fourth round of the draft last week.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)LeGarrette Blount with the New England Patriots in 2014.

Gallman joins a fairly crowded backfield that already includes Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen, Orleans Darkwa and Shaun Draughn. Meanwhile, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo has already announced that Perkins is starting next season. However, the team may not be done tinkering.

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the Giants are still interested in signing former New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount.

There was mutual interest between the two sides before the draft, but it's a little surprising to hear that they're still considering adding him even after they drafted Gallman.

Is signing him a good idea right now? James Kratch of NJ Advance Media does not think so and he thinks Giants general manager Jerry Reese should avoid signing him.

"While Blount may be an upgrade over most, if not all, of the backs currently on the roster, would it be worth it? Blount isn't going to break the bank, but he's going to cost a few million bucks. It's money the Giants could use elsewhere, or roll over to the 2018 salary cap," Kratch said in his report.

"There's no pressing need for Blount. If he can be signed for a song, fine. Otherwise, Reese should pass," he continued. "They want to play young players, they've got several of them in the backfield (and they're cheap), so play them," he added.

Well, he's actually a very interesting option as long as they can get him to accept a team friendly deal. The Giants' current crop of running backs is still inexperienced and they can use a proven power back like Blount on their roster. And they probably want to win now while Eli Manning's still playing at a high level.