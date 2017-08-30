New York Giants NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Giants Waive Defensive End Owa Odighizuwa

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Tom Hanny) Owa Odighizuwa with the New York Giants in 2016.

Owa Odighizuwa is no longer a member of the New York Giants.

The team has announced that they have released the defensive end after the National Football League (NFL) suspended him for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

"It is unfortunate that things have gone in this direction. But we wish nothing but the best for Owa as we all move forward," Giants general manager Jerry Reese said in a statement, via the team's official website.

"It's unfortunate that it came to this. We thank him for everything that he's done for the organization. We supported him all along and we'll continue to support Owa, and I really have no details to offer," Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said after Tuesday's practice, according to ESPN.

Well, it's safe to say that Odighizuwa's career in the NFL just isn't going according to plan.

Expectations were high when the Giants selected him in the third-round of the 2015 draft, but injuries prevented him from making much of an impact during his rookie season. And he didn't play much either during the 2016 season even when he was healthy.

Odighizuwa had a lot to prove this offseason, but once again, he squandered his chances to revitalize his career by missing the Giants' mandatory minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs) this spring due to personal reasons. At least he reported to training camp on time last month. However, he had already fallen far down the depth chart by the time he rejoined the team because of all the practices he missed.

Now Odighizuwa doesn't have to worry about making an impression because he's no longer a member of the Giants. At any rate, he will have to get his act together if he wants to play another game in the NFL.