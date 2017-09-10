New York Giants NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Odell Beckham Questionable for Sunday's Game Against Cowboys

(Photo: Reuters/Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Giants may have to make do without Odell Beckham Jr. when they take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been listed as questionable for the game against the Cowboys, which means there's a 50–50 chance he may miss the game. Beckham suffered a sprained left ankle during the team's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns late last month and he hasn't practiced ever since.

"He's got some treatment; he's getting all the work in that he can get and we'll see how he progresses," head coach Ben McAdoo said, via ESPN.

"Again if it's safe for the player to play and he's not going to do further harm to himself physically, then we would think about playing him. But I would never put a player out there who would do further damage to himself physically," he added.

Beckham has noted that he won't play if he has to wear a brace or tape on his injured ankle. He also refused to reveal the exact nature of his injury, although it has been speculated that he's dealing with a high ankle sprain.

"Some kind of ankle sprain. Somewhere in there in that area around the ankle. Upper, lower, middle, left, right," Beckham said, according to ESPN.

Earlier this week, Beckham told the press not to rule him out just yet, but he understands that he won't be a hundred percent if he plays on Sunday. The fourth-year wideout will have the chance to practice with the team on Saturday before they head to Texas for the game against the Cowboys.

If Beckham misses the game, second-year wide receiver Roger Lewis Jr. will likely get the start and he's ready to step up to help the Giants win. Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard should get significant playing time as well.