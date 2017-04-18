New York Giants NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Eyes David Njoku as Potential First-Round Pick

The New York Giants have not taken a tight end in the first round of the draft since they took Jeremy Shockey in 2002, but that could change this year.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/gargudojr)MetLife Stadium, home field of the New York Giants.

The Giants could use a game changer like University of Miami's David Njoku at tight end and they were supposed to bring him in for a pre-draft visit on Monday. But for some unknown reason, the meeting got canceled and Njoku went on to visit the New York Jets instead.

The Jets will get the chance to evaluate Njoku first, but the Giants will probably reschedule his visit so they can meet before he leaves New York.

Njoku has shown a lot of potential during his time in Miami and his size and speed makes him an intriguing option for the Giants at 23rd overall. However, he is still extremely raw and he needs time to develop his game as a pro. Well, the Giants have the luxury to bring him along slowly since they have depth at the position with Will Tye, Rhett Ellison and Jerell Adams on the roster.

Growing up, Njoku was a fan of the Giants and their cross-town rivals, the Jets, and he has admitted that it would be interesting if he could play in New York.

"I grew up a fan of both [the Giants and Jets]. When the Giants went to the Super Bowl, obviously I was a Giants fan. I've heard great things about the players, Eli [Manning], Odell [Beckham Jr.] and now they brought in Brandon Marshall. Adding a tight end would help a lot. I was told if the Giants draft a tight end, they could make a run for the Super Bowl,'' Njoku said, according to the New York Post.

Njoku knows that he has to polish his game if he wants to succeed in the National Football League (NFL), but he has the potential to become a future Pro Bowler. The Giants should seriously consider drafting him.