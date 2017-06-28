New York Giants Quarterback Eli Manning Says Odell Beckham Jr. Will Be Ready When Season Starts

Some people seem to be making a big deal out of Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence in the team's organized team activities (OTAs) in the past few weeks, but those within the New York Giants' organization aren't really that concerned about it.

(Photo: Reuters/Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) argues a call during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Oct. 3, 2016.

During an appearance on CBS Sports' "The Jim Rome Show," Giants quarterback Eli Manning told host Jim Rome that he wasn't bothered by Beckham's decision to skip the OTAs because he knew the wide receiver has been working out on his own this summer.

"Odell and I, we talk constantly, and he's up front with me about what his plans are, when he's going to be there and what he needs to do to get better," Manning said during the interview.

"So hey, I promote him in doing whatever it takes for him to be at his best, and for that he thought he needed to be training on his own in California to get his workouts to make sure he's healthy and ready to go for the upcoming season," he continued.

Beckham knows how to take care of his own body, so fans shouldn't worry about him. Timing won't be an issue either since they have a lot of time to work on that during training camp.

During an interview on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Giants co-owner John Mara also said Beckham's absence wasn't an issue.

Last month, people were questioning Beckham's commitment to the team, and they didn't think that he was taking his job seriously.

Well, Beckham is a talented athlete. There's no question about that. However, he has been under the microscope because of his immature behavior.

He may be entering his fourth season in the National Football League (NFL) next season, but he's still young (just 24 years old) and he's going to do some questionable things from time to time.

Beckham still has to learn how to stop fanning the flames of controversy, and fans have to be patient with him.