New York Giants Rookie Safety Jadar Johnson Retires

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/gargudojr) MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants.

Rookie safety Jadar Johnson has decided to hang up his cleats before he even played a game in the National Football League (NFL).

"This was not an easy decision for him to make, but it is the right decision for him. He has new ventures that he wants to pursue and he values his health. Jadar is very grateful to the Giants' organization for the opportunity they provided him," Johnson's agent, Trey Robinson, said in a statement, via the New York Post.

"My reaction is I wish the man nothing but the best. He's a young man that has a bright future ahead of him," New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo said after practice on Sunday.

McAdoo said he spoke with Johnson before he left.

Johnson signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent and he was considered a longshot to make the squad. Had he stayed, the best he could have hoped for was to make it to the practice squad since there were a handful of safeties that were ahead of him on the depth chart. During the organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp in May and June, the former Clemson safety worked with the third-team defense.

Johnson started out as a backup safety for Clemson Tigers and he didn't get the chance to shine until his senior season. In his lone season as a starter, he received first-team All-ACC honors and he helped the Tigers win their second national title in school history. In 15 starts during his season year, Johnson had 65 tackles, five interceptions and seven passes defended in 913 snaps.

Johnson's ball skills are good, but he needed to improve his run support if he wants to make it in the pros. He signed a three-year, $1.665 million contract with the Giants, but none of it was guaranteed.