New York Giants Trade and Roster Rumors: Giants Sign 'Fastest Man in College Football'

Most clubs prefer to go after the big name targets in the free agent market. After all, these are players who have proven that they belong in the big leagues. However, once in a while a diamond in the rough can be found as well and the New York Giants seem to have a knack for finding these unheralded players.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/gargudojr)MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants.

The Giants' undrafted free agent signings have always been good under general manager Jerry Reese and this year is no different. They did quite well by signing University of Southern California's Chad Wheeler and Texas Southern's Jessamen Dunker to address the flaws on their offensive line, and Calvin Munson and Jarron Jones were great signings as well.

But the Giants aren't done yet and they have just signed another undrafted player. And this one may be "the fastest man in college football."

ESPN has reported that Kevin Snead was one of the four players signed by the Giants after last weekend's tryouts and he will get the chance to fight for a roster spot.

Snead was also a track and field star at Carson-Newman and he has legitimate world-class speed. He actually clocked a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at Tennessee's pro day prior to the draft. That matches the record set by John Ross at the scouting combine.

He's very raw and he needs more time to develop. But thanks to his God-given gift, he may turn out to be a solid returner for the Giants.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein also believes that he may eventually into a good player in the pros.

"Snead's ability to run exceptionally fast in a straight line is unquestioned, but his ability to pick up a position and become a legitimate talent who can play on the next level is. While rare traits will often get drafted, it is unlikely that anyone will pull the trigger on a guy with so few reps no matter how fast he is," Zierlein said in his scouting report.