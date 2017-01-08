New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers Live Stream Free (Preview, Fox Channel, Start Time): Watch NFL Playoffs 2017 Football Online

The New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers will go head to head on Sunday in a massive gave to close out the NFL 2017 Playoffs Wild Card Round. Only one team can progress, and after a long, hard season it all comes down to elimination football with the loser being sent home. The game has a scheduled start time of 4.40 p.m. ET and takes place from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The game can be watched on TV on the Fox network or online through free live stream (details below).

The Giants and the Packers finished the regular season 11-5 and 10-6 respectively, but it is Green Bay who have home field advantage today and that could make all the difference.

These two teams know each other very well and this will be the 61st meeting between the pair, with the Packers leading things 32-26-2.

Of course the teams met just in October when the Packers came out on top 23-16 on Sunday Night Football. But that was the Packers first win since 2011 over the Giants, with New York winning three in a row through that period.

The Giants will be hoping that recent history can continue to repeat itself, as they have won the last two Playoff match ups between the two teams, both of which took place at Lambeau Field. Overall though in postseason football, it is the Packers that come out on top, leading 4-3 in Playoff encounters between themselves and the Giants.

Green Bay will be in confident mood coming into the postseason. They have strung together six straight victories to make the Playoffs, and that followed a run of four consecutive defeats.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a massive part of the reason for their winning streak, and if the Giants are unable to find a way to control him today then the Packers are likely to make things an uncomfortable afternoon for New York.

Over the recent 6-game win streak, Rodgers has thrown an impressive 15 touchdowns with no interceptions given away. That puts him on a 121.0 passer rating through that period, and it's fair to say he is on fire right now. Green Bay will be hoping his form can continue through the postseason and if so they could prove a handful for any team they come up against.

The "Rodgers problem" that the Giants will have to contain today is not just confined to the threat in the air though, as the quarterback has also proven to be quite swift on his feet too. He in fact finished the regular season as the Packers' second best rusher, behind only Ty Montgomery, recording 369 yards over his 67 carries.

That makes the problem more difficult to solve for New York, but they have had a week to prepare for him and they should have some sort of strategy in place to deal with him. Although whether their strategy works remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Giants' quarterback Eli Manning has enjoyed postseason success against the Packers, and their fans will be hoping he can show them some stellar Playoffs form today to take down Green Bay once again.

Manning oversaw a huge upset over the Packers in the NFC Championship Game in 2007, and then again in 2011 in the divisional round of the postseason.

Green Bay though had their own strategy to upset Manning in October and it seemed to work well, with the Packers only allowing Manning to complete 18 of his 35 throws for 199 yards. But then again, this is Playoffs football today, so what happened in the regular season may have little to no influence on what happens today. We've seen in the past how Manning has managed to turn things on when it comes to the crunch in the postseason, and the Packers will be weary of the threat posed by their past tormentor.

