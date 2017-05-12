New York Islanders NHL Trade and Roster Rumors: Islanders Likely to Offer an Eight-Year Deal to John Tavares

New York Islanders captain John Tavares wasn't really at his best this past season. He had the worst statistical season of his career since his rookie year, and to make matters worse, he had to sit and watch his team narrowly miss the playoffs by a single point at the tail end of the season because of a lower-body injury. But despite the struggles, he has still led the team in scoring and he remains the heart and soul of the team.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Michael Miller)John Tavares with the New York Islanders in 2013.

Tavares will be entering the final year of his contract next season, but he's more than willing to negotiate a contract extension with the team this summer. In fact, he told reporters that he wants to get a deal done as soon as possible during the exit meetings last month.

Well, it looks like the Islanders also want to lock him up long-term before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next year because he may already have an offer on the table.

According to Newsday's Arthur Staples, the Islanders are expected to offer Tavares an eight-year contract worth up to $10 million annually. However, he also noted that the team will have to listen to trade offers if he refuses to sign.

"If Tavares tells the club he's not interested in signing this summer, Snow likely will be forced to entertain trade offers for his superstar before July 1 arrives. Even with a year left on his deal, the Islanders can't wait to see what happens in the 2018 offseason and risk seeing their franchise player walk away with no compensation," Staples said in his report.

Meanwhile, Staples also reported that Tavares had surgery on his right hand last month. The hand has been bothering him last season.

The cast is scheduled to be removed next week and he should be back in time for the 2017–2018 season.