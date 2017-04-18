New York Jets NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in Cornerback Prospect Gareon Conley

The New York Jets have already filled the void at cornerback by signing Morris Claiborne last month, but they might add one more via the draft.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/RYANonWIKIPEDIA)MetLife Stadium (formerly New Meadowlands Stadium) before the first-ever preseason game played at the stadium on August 16, 2010.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets are bringing in Gareon Conley for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday after his meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta also confirmed the Jets will host the cornerback prospect this week.

Draft analysts generally agree that Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore is the top cornerback in this year's draft class. But his teammate, Conley, isn't that far behind and he's expected to be drafted in the first round as well.

The Jets have the sixth overall pick in the draft and they can use it on Conley if he's still on the board. However, a number of observers have pointed out that selecting him at sixth overall is probably too high, so the Jets actually have the option to trade down.

While Conley's game is not without flaws, analysts believe he has a high upside and he should contribute right away.

"Press-corner with experience at both cornerback spots and an ability to fit into a variety of coverage techniques. He plays with good top-end speed and has the ball skills to challenge and defend passes on any level. He can step in right away in zone coverage, but could struggle to match patterns from a pedal," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said in his scouting report.

"He will likely be targeted by teams seeking long cornerbacks who can crowd and trail receivers down the field. He has the talent to become an early starter, but he must improve in run support," he continued.

Conley may not be as highly-rated as Lattimore, but he is a cornerback who is good enough to come in and start right away for the Jets.