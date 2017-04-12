New York Jets NFL Trade and Roster Rumors 2017: Team Will Host Penn State's Chris Godwin

Mike Williams, Corey Davis and John Ross will continue to get the most attention when people talk about the top wide receiver prospects in this year's draft, but Pennsylvania State University's (Penn State) Chris Godwin may turn out to be the best in the draft class.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Anthony Quintano)MetLife Stadium prepares for Super Bowl XLVIII.

Godwin drew a lot of attention following his impressive performance in Penn State's Rose Bowl loss to the University of Southern California earlier this year, and his draft stock continued to soar after the scouting combine last month. Godwin could be a steal in the second round or third round of the draft and the New York Jets want to take a closer look at what he could do.

According to Sporting News' Kristian Dyer, the Jets are bringing Godwin over for a pre-draft visit on April 12. The Jets have the 39th and 70th overall pick in the draft and they can use either one to select the former Penn State wide receiver.

"It wouldn't surprise me if in 5 years, Chris Godwin is considered to be the best receiver to come out of the 2017 NFL draft. He's right up there with Zay Jones as receivers I really like at the next level. I liked him before the combine, but what he did in Indianapolis was impressive," Gang Green Nation's David Wyatt said in his report.

"There isn't a great deal not to like about Godwin, he has size, strength and speed, with excellent hand/eye coordination, good vertical ability with a habit of catching the ball away from his body," he continued.

Godwin definably passed the eye test in Indianapolis and now he has shot up the draft boards. A handful of teams are interested in drafting him, and he has already visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.

The Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles will also host the wide receiver prospect.