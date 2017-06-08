New York Jets NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Will Reportedly Release Eric Decker If They Can't Trade Him

Well, that was unexpected.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison)Eric Decker with the New York Jets in 2016.

In a surprising move, the New York Jets decided to release longtime starting inside linebacker David Harris on Tuesday, June 6, and the team has also announced that they are parting ways with wide receiver Eric Decker as well.

The Jets are going to look for a trade partner for Decker. However, they will just release him if they fail to trade him.

"Sometimes trades happen after word gets out. From our standpoint, we want to make sure we are clear with Eric and kind of where we are headed so it gives him an opportunity," Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said, according to the team's official website.

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, the Baltimore Ravens are one of the teams interested in Decker. He may even get the chance to compete for a starting job with them if he joins. Breshad Perriman and Mike Wallace are the top wide receivers on the Ravens' roster right now.

Meanwhile, the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta believes that the team decided to let Harris and Decker go because owner Woody Johnson wanted to reduce payroll while they are rebuilding. That makes a lot of sense.

"In a vacuum, Johnson's logic to save some loot in 2017 makes perfect sense given that he has agreed to bottom-out and let this regime build a solid foundation through the draft. Why overpay for a couple aging players who don't have a long-term future with the organization?" Mehta said in his report.

Some fans are going to be upset to see someone like Harris leave after so many years with the team, but the Jets actually made a sound decision here.

Well, it would have been better if they released him at the start of free agency.

But in any case, the Jets will save millions by parting with Harris and Decker.