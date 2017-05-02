New York Jets NFL Trade Rumors: Jets Still Looking to Trade Sheldon Richardson

Most players who were on the trading block during draft week probably felt a little safer now that the draft's over. But Sheldon Richardson might still have to pack his bags because he's still on the trade market.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/J. Van Meter)New York Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson in action against the Buffalo Bills, Sept. 22, 2013.

The New York Jets failed to trade Richardson during the draft last week, but the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta reported that the team is still trying to find a trade partner for the defensive end.

"The Daily News has learned that Washington was among several teams that had trade discussions with the Jets over the past couple days," Mehta said in his report.

"The sticking point for serious suitors now is Richardson's fully guaranteed $8.1 million this season (on his fifth-year option), according to sources," he continued.

"Richardson, a 2014 Pro Bowler and 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year, would have likely been traded during the draft if he were amenable to restructuring his deal (i.e. — take a pay cut), sources said," he added.

Well, it seems that trading Richardson isn't going to be easy. He clearly doesn't want to take a pay cut and nobody wants to absorb his fully guaranteed $8.1 million next season. Still, one of Mehta's sources believes that there's a "50-50" chance he will be traded.

Richardson's career actually started really well. He started in 15 games during his rookie season in 2013 and he won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award that year. The following season, Richardson started all 16 games for the Jets and he played well enough to be named to the Pro Bowl. However, his production has started to decline since his sophomore year and he only had 1.5 sacks last year. He also missed five games in the previous two season due to various off-field issues.

Jets will continue to find ways to unload him this offseason. Perhaps they may find a team that is willing to give Richardson a second chance.