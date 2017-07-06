New York Knicks Consider Signing Rajon Rondo

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Aaron Frutman) Rajon Rondo with the Boston Celtics during Media Day in 2010.

The New York Knicks have been awfully quiet since they parted ways with team president Phil Jackson.

The team had a bevy of point guards on their radar at the start of free agency. Jeff Teague, George Hill, Darren Collison and Michael Carter-Williams were all considered, but one by one, they were taken off the open market as they signed elsewhere.

Shelvin Mack is still not signed, though, and he's actually a viable option the Knicks will eventually give the starting job to rookie guard Frank Ntilikina anyway. Any veteran point guard they sign is just there help groom Ntilikina while he develops. But before they make a decision, the Knicks still have one option to explore.

According to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy, the Knicks have finally touched base with Rajon Rondo. However, they have yet to schedule a meeting with the free agent point guard.

A mentoring role seems perfect for a player like Rondo. He's clearly passed his prime, but he has a wealth of knowledge to share with the likes of Ntilikina. But ESPN's Ian Begley has reported that some members of the Knicks organization don't think he's the right man for the job.

"It would seem that Rondo is a strong free-agent option for New York because he could teach Ntilikina the importance and art of sharing the ball at the NBA level. But several people in touch with the Knicks earlier in the week got the impression that not everyone in the organization was high on Rondo," Begley wrote in his report.

Sure, Rondo has a reputation as a troublemaker who has butted heads with coaches before, but he actually did quite well with the Chicago Bulls in the latter part of last season. If the Knicks don't want to bring back Derrick Rose, they may have to consider signing Rondo.