New York Knicks Considering Sign-and-Trade Deal Involving Derrick Rose

(Photo: Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) dribbles the ball in the first half of a game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Jan. 7, 2017.

The New York Knicks are still looking for a veteran point guard who can run the offense while they ease Frank Ntilikina along slowly. However, it appears that bringing back Derrick Rose may no longer be an option for the team.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, Knicks general manager Steve Mills is not interested in re-signing Rose because he wants the team to go young.

Well, Rose's tenure with the Knicks may have ended, but they aren't done with him just yet.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Rose met with the Milwaukee Bucks and he said the team has been trying to get rid of some contracts to make room for the former most valuable player. According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Knicks are considering a sign-and-trade deal involving Rose, so perhaps the two teams can work something out.

Instead of letting Rose leave without getting anything back in return, the Knicks now have the option to take on a contract that the Bucks want to shed. Maybe they can even get a pick for their troubles. It's a win-win situation for both teams.

Back in March, Rose talked about the possibility of playing for the Bucks and he admitted that Milwaukee is a potential landing spot if he leaves the Knicks.

Interestingly, Ntilikina welcomes the chance to play with Rose and he thinks he can learn a lot from the former MVP if the Knicks bring him back.

"He's the youngest MVP in NBA history so yeah, I can learn a lot from him. It would be good. He did a lot of things in his career. So I'm sure he'd be good. But I'm not controlling what management is doing. And I trust management and the coaching staff to do what's best for the team," Ntilikina said, via ESPN.

Unfortunately, Rose was a poor fit with the Knicks, so perhaps moving on is the right thing to do for both sides.