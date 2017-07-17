New York Knicks Interested in Suns Guard Brandon Knight

(Photo: Reuters/Benny Sieu via USA TODAY Sports) Brandon Knight (11) celebrates with Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Zaza Pachulia (27) after shooting the game-winning three point basket in the final seconds against the New York Knicks at BMO Harris Bradley Center, Feb. 3, 2014.

Looks like Eric Bledsoe isn't the only Phoenix Suns point guard the New York Knicks are interested in.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, Brandon Knight's name has also come up in trade talks as the Knicks continue to search for a point guard who can act as a mentor for rookie Frank Ntilikina.

"The Knicks' level of interest in Knight is unclear but it's reasonable to assume his name came up in talks surrounding Carmelo Anthony since his salary (roughly $44 million over the next three seasons) would be useful in such a transaction. The Knicks are searching for a veteran point guard to play in front of Frank Ntilikina and, outside of Anthony, the Knicks have also received interest in trade talks on Courtney Lee and Kyle O'Quinn, per sources," Begley wrote in his report.

Knight's coming off the worst season in his career and a change of scenery would be good for him. He played sparingly with the Suns last season, appearing in only 54 games, and he was shut down in March because of back issues. Knight averaged 11 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21 minutes per game last year. He shot 39.8 percent from the field, 32.4 percent from beyond the arc and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Knight might have struggled last year, but he has actually posted solid number in previous seasons. He has an inefficient offensive game, though, and the Knicks will have to consider that before they make a decision. The point guard will make $44 million over the next three seasons.

Of course, it should be noted that the Knicks have put the trade talks involving Anthony on hold. If the team decides to hold on to the All-Star forward, they may have to settle for a cheaper alternative like Ramon Sessions.