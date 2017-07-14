New York Knicks Interested in Suns Guard Eric Bledsoe

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports) Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4), Jan. 19, 2017.

The search for a point guard who can help mentor rookie Frank Ntilikina continues for the New York Knicks. But with the free agent pool getting shallower every day, it seems they may have to consider adding a point guard via trade.

The New York Post's Marc Berman has reported that the Knicks have reached out to the Phoenix Suns to inquire about the availability of Eric Bledsoe. Head coach Jeff Hornacek worked with the six-foot-one guard before when he coached the Suns from 2013 to 2016.

Bledsoe is an intriguing target because he is still in his prime and he's arguably the best player on the Suns. However, the Knicks may not have the necessary assets to convince the Suns to part ways with Bledsoe.

"The Knicks don't have many trade chips except a future first-round pick and starting shooting guard Courtney Lee," Berman wrote in his report.

Lee is a solid three-and-D wing, but at 31, he doesn't seem to fit in a rebuilding team like the Suns. Moreover, they are expected to ask for young players and draft picks back if they trade Bledsoe.

Right now, the Knicks don't have enough cap space left to go after Derrick Rose or Rajon Rondo. But there are still options available in the open market. According to Berman, the Knicks are also one of the teams that have expressed interest in free agent point guard Ramon Sessions, and they are keeping an eye on Donald Sloan as well.

Those two are low-cost options that are worth considering, but Berman added that the Knicks still believe that they can get their starting point guard via trade.

If they fail to add a point guard, they can always give Ron Baker the starting job. He's not a natural point guard, but the Knicks aren't expected to compete anyway next season.