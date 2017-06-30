New York Knicks, Jeff Teague Reportedly Have Mutual Interest

The New York Knicks owner James Dolan has made a lot of bad decisions since he assumed control of the organization in 1999. But at least he knew what is needed to be done to save the team.

(Photo: Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)Jeff Teague (0) with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2016 playoffs.

After three turbulence-filled seasons, the Knicks officially parted ways with team president Phil Jackson earlier this week. While the search for his replacement is still ongoing, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has reported that the team is going to focus on signing free agents in the next few weeks.

Well, it didn't take long for a big-name free agent to express interest in joining the team after Jackson left.

"With Phil Jackson out and the triangle de-emphasized, the Knicks, under general manager Steve Mills, have interest in free agent point guard Jeff Teague, league sources told ESPN. League sources say the interest in Teague is mutual. The Knicks, under Mills, had talked to the Hawks about trading for Teague two years ago," ESPN's Ian Begley wrote in his report.

The Knicks just drafted 18-year-old French point guard Frank Ntilikina, so they really have a need at the position right now. However, he's still raw especially on the offensive end and he needs time to develop. In this case, the Knicks need to get a proven player to run the offense.

Teague is a terrific option for the Knicks if they don't re-sign Derrick Rose. He's a good distributor and ball-handler. He's also a scoring threat who can shoot from the outside and drive to the basket. Aside from that, he can hold his own on the defensive end of the court as well. His services won't come cheap, though.

With Jackson gone, the Knicks are expected to drop the triangle offense next season, so Teague doesn't have to worry about how he will fit in the system.