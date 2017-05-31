New York Knicks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors 2017: Knicks Interested in Louisville's Donovan Mitchell

Recently, there have been a lot of talk about how the New York Knicks want to add more two-way players to their roster after they saw how well Courtney Lee performed last season. They can find those players in the open market, but they may also be keeping an eye on a certain prospect who played for the University of Louisville.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ilovechoclate)Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks.

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, the Knicks are interested in drafting Donovan Mitchell.

"According to an NBA source, the Knicks put Mitchell on their combine interview list, but the league controls the meetings, and he wasn't sent their way. The Knicks hope to work Mitchell out before the draft on June 22," Berman said in his report.

Mitchell is exactly the type of player the Knicks want. At six-foot-three, he doesn't have the ideal height to play shooting guard in the National Basketball Association (NBA), but Louisville coach Rick Pitino thinks he will be playing point guard in the pros.

While Mitchell's playmaking ability isn't on par with some of the top guards in the draft, he doesn't have to do too much in a triangle offense. His ability to score and his tenacity on defense should make him a candidate for the starting role at point guard right away.

Malik Monk and Dennis Smith Jr. are interesting options for the Knicks as well, but Mitchell seems like the better fit because of his ability to defend.

Using the eighth overall pick on Mitchell may be a bit of a stretch so the Knicks have the option of trading down if they want to draft him. But if they think other teams are going to go after him as well they may have to use the eighth pick on him. He's currently outside of the top-10 in mock drafts. However, his draft stock may continue to rise.