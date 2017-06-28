New York Knicks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Reluctant to Leave, Talks Buyout With Team

For months now, New York Knicks president Phil Jackson has made it abundantly clear that Carmelo Anthony is better off playing elsewhere next season. For his part, Anthony has also hinted that he wants to leave after the season ended, but something changed and they seem to be in a stalemate right now.

(Photo: Reuters/Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) looks to shoot while guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney (5) during the first half at Philips Arena, Dec 28, 2016.

During an appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," Anthony's estranged wife, La La, said the All-Star forward was reluctant to move out of New York because he wants to remain close to his son.

Well, things are going to get complicated if he doesn't want to leave.

Jackson wants to trade Anthony. That much is clear. He obviously doesn't want to lose the All-Star forward without getting something back in return. But Anthony has a no-trade clause and he will have to waive it first before they can get a deal done.

The Knicks do have another option if they can't trade him, and that's to buy out his contract.

Interestingly, ESPN has reported that Anthony's camp has already approached the Knicks to discuss a buyout. However, the team does not want to do that right now.

"Securing a buyout from the Knicks would allow Anthony to sign with LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers upon clearing waivers," Ian Begley said in his report for ESPN.

"But sources say Knicks officials have thus far rejected the idea of coming to a settlement and waiving Anthony with two years and nearly $55 million left on his contract," he continued.

"The Knicks, according to sources, would prefer to trade Anthony at this point and view a buyout or using the stretch provision to remove Anthony from the roster as an undesirable option," he added.

The Knicks will have to find a way to convince Anthony to waive his no-trade clause if buying out his contract is not an option. Unfortunately, he doesn't have to cooperate with the organization.