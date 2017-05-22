New York Knicks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Knicks Interested in Acquiring Another First-Round Pick

The New York Knicks had a slight chance to land in the top three of the draft, but the luck of the draw just never seems to swing their way. Instead, they dropped down one spot to eighth overall after the draft lottery.

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)New York Knicks general manager Phil Jackson watches the first half between the Duke Blue Devils and the Kansas Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden, Nov. 15, 2016.

For now, the team will keep their options open on whether to keep or trade the pick, but ESPN's Ian Begley has reported that sources told him the Knicks are also discussing the possibility of acquiring another pick in the first round.

Begley also noted that some members of the Knicks organization liked North Carolina wing Justin Jackson and they may look for a way to grab him. He is currently projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in this year's draft.

Jackson should fit in well with the Knicks and he's already a polished player. But how will the Knicks get another first-round pick?

The obvious answer here is to trade Carmelo Anthony, but that is easier said than done because of his no-trade clause. The Knicks may have to look for another way to acquire another pick if they can't trade Anthony before the draft.

The Hoop Doctors' Dan Favale has suggested that the Knicks could place Willy Hernangomez on the trading block, but he admitted that teams don't really need a center right now. And since the Knicks don't want to let Kristaps Porziņģis leave, their options are quite limited right now.

The bottom line is the Knicks just don't have the necessary assets to acquire a first-round pick unless they find a way to trade Anthony. That means they are probably going to be very busy in the lead-up to the draft.

At any rate, the Knicks will have the eighth overall pick and they can use it to select a guard or a wing. De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Frank Ntilikina are options here.