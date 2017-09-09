New York Knicks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Knicks Interested in Trey Burke and Jarrett Jack

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Trey Burke with the Washington Wizards in 2016.

The New York Knicks already have their point guard of the future rookie Frank Ntilikina, but they won't give him the keys to the offense right away.

They understand that it's going to take some time for Ntilikina to get acclimated to the style of play in the National Basketball Association (NBA), and they are going to bring him along slowly and allow him to develop at his own pace.

The Knicks already signed Ramon Sessions and he's expected to play significant minutes for the team next season. However, it appears that they may be looking to add one more point guard before training camp starts later this month.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Knicks are open to the possibility of signing free agent point guards Trey Burke and Jarrett Jack. The team is interested in Archie Goodwin as well, but the fifth-year guard has decided to sign a training camp deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk also said the Knicks were interested in Jack and Goodwin late last month, but Burke's new to the list. The former lottery pick has also worked out for the Minnesota Timberwolves recently.

Jack is a proven veteran who has always been a solid contributor, but he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee in 2016 and he hasn't been the same since.

Meanwhile, a number of observers think Burke has the chance to flourish with the Knicks.

"With a cost-efficient contract, the Knicks could responsibly explore Burke's remaining potential. He'd be playing for a coach who knows how to help point guards flourish in Jeff Hornacek, and would likely receive a considerable offensive role," Maxwell Ogden said in his column for the Daily Knicks.

"Hornacek would demand defensive intensity, but if Burke displays it, then he could conceivably turn heads with a strong season in a major market. If that doesn't work out, then the Knicks will have invested very little in this short-term gamble," he added.

Burke appears to be the safer option since he's younger and healthier than Jack. He's flawed, but he still has the potential to develop into a solid player.