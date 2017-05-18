New York Knicks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Knicks Like Guards De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Frank Ntilikina

The New York Knicks have failed to move up in the lottery once again. Instead, they dropped a spot to eighth overall. Things haven't been going well for the Knicks lately, but at least they know what they have to do this offseason.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/JoelDNickerson)Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks.

Last week, Knicks president Phil Jackson told reporters that they were looking for guards and wings in the draft and free agency, and ESPN's Ian Begley has reported that some member of the Knicks like what they see in De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Frank Ntilikina.

Begley also said they were interested in Josh Jackson as well as a potential replacement for Carmelo Anthony, but he probably won't slid that far down the draft board. Jackson is arguably the best two-way player in the draft and he should be a top-five pick.

In any case, that's an interesting list. The triangle offense isn't exactly tailor made for traditional point guards. But in a recent interview, Fox said he wouldn't mind playing for the Knicks and he said he would love to play with Kristaps Porziņģis.

"I don't know too much about the triangle. Everyone says it's hard to learn. But if I have to go in there and have to play in it, I'll learn quickly," Fox said, according to the New York Post.

"And Porzingis, he's amazing. Watching him, what he did this year — I really paid attention to the NBA this year because I'm about to go into this business — man, he's great. If I'm able to play with him, I feel we can do something special," he continued.

The problem is, Fox may no longer be available when the Knicks are on the clock.

Ntilikina is also a traditional point guard like Fox and observers have already pointed out that he doesn't seem to fit in the Knicks system. On the other hand, Monk should thrive with the Knicks since he doesn't have to have the ball on his hands all the time. He's a shooting guard, but he is versatile enough to play the point as well if he has to.