New York Knicks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Knicks Really Like French Guard Frank Ntilikina

The New York Knicks have been quite successful lately when it comes to drafting international players. They selected Kristaps Porzingis in the 2015 draft and a year later they grabbed Willy Hernangomez.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/GoCuse44)Madison Square Garden, home to the New York Knicks.

But that wasn't always the case. Remember Frederic Weis? The Knicks selected the seven-foot-two Frenchman in the first-round of the 1999 draft, but he never played in the National Basketball Association (NBA). At least his name will forever be etched in basketball lore after he became the victim of a vicious Vince Carter dunk at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Taking an international prospect is always risky. Some of them never pan out and others prefer to play overseas because they will make more money if they stay there. But the low success rate will not discourage the Knicks.

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, the Knicks really like what they see in French point guard Frank Ntilikina and they will seriously consider drafting him this year.

"According to an NBA source, Knicks general manager Steve Mills jetted to France to catch 18-year-old point guard Frank Ntilikina play Tuesday night for Strasbourg in a French League match against Nanterre," Berman said in his report.

"The 6-foot-5 Ntilikina is considered the top international prospect in the draft, and if the Knicks stay with the seventh pick, he would be heavily considered," he continued.

"When Ntilikina's season finishes in late May after the playoffs, he will head to the United States. But he will miss next week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago," he added.

Well, it would have been nice to see his official measurements at the draft combine next week. He reportedly has a very long wingspan (close to 7-foot) and that should allow him to guard multiple positions.

The Knicks obviously think that he's worth the risk and it will be a treat to watch him pester opposing guards with those long arms next season.