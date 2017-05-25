New York Knicks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Knicks Interested in P.J. Tucker, Dante Cunningham and Jonathon Simmons

The New York Knicks have been making the sports headlines for all the wrong reasons in the past couple of months. Because of all the questionable moves they made so far this offseason a lot of critics have been saying that they have a clueless front office and a dysfunctional team.

(Photo: Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)P.J. Tucker (17) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, April 7, 2016.

Well, at least they seem to know who to target this summer. According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Knicks are interested in signing three-and-D wings P.J. Tucker, Dante Cunningham and Jonathon Simmons.

Begley said the Knicks really liked what Courtney Lee brought to the table last season that's why they're looking for players who have a similar skill set. He also said the team wants to keep Justin Holiday because of his potential as a two-way player like Lee. However, he will probably have plenty of suitors once he hits the open market.

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek has worked with Tucker before with the Phoenix Suns and he would be a welcome addition to the locker room if they could get him to join them. Tucker's not a lights-out shooter from beyond the three-point line (35.7 percent last season), but he's a lockdown defender who can guard multiple positions.

Cunningham's range didn't really extend beyond the arc when he came into the league, but he has worked on his outside shooting the last couple of seasons. He averaged a respectable 39.2 percent last season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, Simmons is the youngest player on the list at 27 and he probably has the highest upside among their targets. However, acquiring him isn't going to be easy because he's a restricted free agent and the San Antonio Spurs can match any offers he receives.

Simmons is a key member of the Spurs bench and he played exceptionally well after Kawhi Leonard went down against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals.