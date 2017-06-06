New York Knicks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Ricky Rubio Still an Option at Point Guard

A lot of observers think the New York Knicks may select a guard in this year's draft to fill the void left behind by Derrick Rose if he leaves. But it seems that they are considering other options as well and they may be targeting a player who has a lot of experience running the offense in the pros.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger)Ricky Rubio with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, some members of the Knicks front office are still interested in acquiring Ricky Rubio and they will consider him as an option for point guard this offseason.

"If the Knicks end up acquiring Rubio, it also might impact how they approach the draft. Phil Jackson has said that the club is looking for guards and wings in the offseason," Begley wrote in his report. "Rubio seemingly would fill the void at point guard, so it's possible the Knicks would turn their attention to a wing in the draft," he added.

The team tried to work on a deal to send Rose to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Rubio before the trade deadline in February, but they couldn't get it done that time.

Interestingly, it is rumored that the Timberwolves are also interested in Rose, so perhaps a sign-and-trade deal is on the table. Other than Rose, it's unclear who else the Knicks can offer to the Timberwolves.

The draft is still a couple of weeks away, so the Knicks still have time to decide if they want to pursue Rubio and use their pick on a wing. The Knicks will have the salary cap space to absorb Rubio's contract if they let Rose leave this summer.

It's probably safer to hand the reins over to a proven veteran like Rubio instead of an unproven rookie, but he does have one glaring weakness in his game. He's not a very good shooter.

Is Rubio the right person for the job?