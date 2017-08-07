New York Knicks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in Free Agent Center Marshall Plumlee and Veteran Guard Alan Anderson

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Bryan Horowitz) Marshall Plumlee with Duke University in 2010.

The New York Knicks had to release center Marshall Plumlee last month to free up cap space to sign Tim Hardaway Jr., but it appears that they are interested in bringing him back.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Knicks are among the teams that have been "in touch" with Plumlee. Begley said the center has impressed the coaches during his short tenure with the team, but he also pointed out that the team already have several big men on their roster. This puts the possibility re-signing him in doubt.

Plumlee didn't really play much for the Knicks last season. He played mostly for the team's G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, but he did appear in 21 games with the Knicks. In 8.1 minutes a game, he averaged 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 53.3 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, the New York Daily News has reported that the Knicks have also been in touch with veteran wing Alan Anderson.

"There was just a little dialogue just about what Alan can bring to the table for the Knicks," Anderson's agent Chris Grier Luchey told the New York Daily News.

Anderson may seem like an odd fit for the Knicks since they are likely heading for a rebuild after they trade Carmelo Anthony. The team is also loaded at the wing positions with Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Ron Baker, and rookie Damyean Dotson on the roster.

Anderson didn't play much in the past two seasons and he probably won't see regular minutes either if he joins the Knicks. However, he can provide a veteran presence in the locker room.

"One of the things I think Alan can help provide is some stability and professionalism," Luchey said.

Nothing is imminent, but the Knicks may turn to Anderson if they want to add another perimeter threat to their roster.