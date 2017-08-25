New York Knicks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Interested in Signing Jarrett Jack, Archie Goodwin

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison) Jarrett Jack with the Cleveland Cavaliers in November 2013.

Looks like the New York Knicks are looking to add one more point guard to the roster after signing Ramon Sessions earlier this month.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, the Knicks have expressed interest in free agent guards Jarrett Jack or Archie Goodwin.

"Hearing that some in the Knicks front office see Jarrett Jack and Archie Goodwin as potential free agent additions at point guard. Jack would provide the Knicks with a veteran presence in the locker room and on the floor. Goodwin fits the mold of the direction the Knicks are heading toward — a young player who may still develop with opportunity. Jeff Hornacek is also familiar with Goodwin from their Phoenix days," Youngmisuk wrote in his report.

Interestingly, the Knicks already have Sessions, rookie Frank Ntilikina and Chasson Randle at the point guard position, and Ron Baker can handle the ball as well. Do they need another ball-handler?

Throughout his career, Jack has been a solid ball-handler and distributor, and he has come off the bench and light up the scoreboard on several occasions. However, Jack is past his prime and he has yet to show that he can play at a high level again after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

Jack played in only two games last season with the New Orleans Pelicans before he was sidelined with a right lateral meniscus tear.

On the other hand, Goodwin is a young combo guard who has a knack for penetrating defenses and scoring at the rim. He still has to work on his outside shooting, though, and he's not much of a distributor.

Goodwin played under Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek for three seasons with the Phoenix Suns and he has shown that he can be a solid contributor off the bench during his stint with the team.