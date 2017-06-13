New York Knicks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team to Work Out Malik Monk, Donovan Mitchell and Luke Kennard

The New York Knicks are going to be taking a closer look at three of the top guard prospects before the draft next week.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTiger)Malik Monk at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

According to ESPN's Ian Begley, the Knicks have scheduled workouts with Malik Monk, Donovan Mitchell and Luke Kennard in the days leading to the draft. Monk will be one of their options for the eighth pick along with Dennis Smith Jr. and Frank Ntilikina, while Mitchell and Kennard are projected to land just outside of the top 10.

However, Begley has noted that Mitchell is steadily climbing up the draft board and the Knicks may also consider using their pick on him. Apparently, members of the Knicks' front office are interested in the Louisville guard because of his potential as an elite perimeter defender.

"NBA talent evaluators see Mitchell as a player who has the potential to defend on the perimeter at an elite level," Begley wrote in his report. "Some have labeled Mitchell as the best backcourt defender in the draft, a title that others have bestowed upon Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox," he continued.

"One other thing worth noting about Mitchell: Many top prospects prefer to work out individually for teams, but Mitchell thus far has eschewed those to instead work out in a group setting, according to sources. This tactic gives Mitchell the best chance to show his defensive prowess," he added.

Meanwhile, the Knicks seem to be interested in adding another first-round pick.

Earlier this month, word got out that the Knicks have reached out to the Portland Trail Blazers with the intention of acquiring another pick in the first round. The Blazers have three first-round picks (15th, 20th and 26th overall) in this year's draft and they are looking to let go of one of them in a salary dump trade. The Detroit Pistons are also open to trading the 12th overall pick, so perhaps the Knicks can get a deal done with them.

Maybe the Knicks can use one of these picks to select Mitchell or Kennard.