New York Knicks NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team to Work Out NC State's Dennis Smith Jr.

The New York Knicks are about to take a closer look at one of the top point guard prospects in this year's draft class.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ilovechoclate)Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks.

ZagsBlog's Adam Zagoria has reported that North Carolina State's Dennis Smith Jr. is scheduled to work out with the Knicks on Wednesday. He averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in his lone season with the Wolfpack.

Along with Malik Monk and Frank Ntilikina, Smith is one of the guards the Knicks are considering at eighth overall. He is a dynamic scorer who can slash to the rim and shoot from the outside. He can create his own shots and he has excellent court vision so he can easily find his open teammates. Smith can give the Knicks a big boost on offense.

However, he still has to work on his decision making because he tends to gamble a bit especially on the defensive end of the floor. On offense, he shouldn't have a problem fitting in with the Knicks.

In an interview with Zagoria for FanRag Sports, Smith's trainer, Shawn Farmer, said Smith would love to play with someone like Carmelo Anthony. Farmer also mentioned that he doesn't think the guard would face any problems adjusting to the triangle offense.

"There's not a situation that Junior hasn't been in. He's been on teams that he had to play off the ball, he's been on teams where he had to run the show. He's been on teams where he had to facilitate and do it all, so he's not even worried about what type of offensive system they have in place. He's there to help the franchise, that's who he is," Farmer said during the interview.

Smith is a solid option at eighth overall and the Knicks should consider selecting him if he's still available when they are on the clock on draft night.