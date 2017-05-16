New York Knicks NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Will Keep Kristaps Porziņģis

Kristaps Porziņģis isn't exactly on the best of terms with the New York Knicks front office at the moment. That much is clear.

(Photo: Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porziņģis (6) shoots the ball over Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson (3), Oct. 4, 2016.

Last month, he skipped the exit meetings because he was frustrated with the Knicks' lack of direction, and he also went against the team's wishes and joined the Latvian national team for this summer's EuroBasket.

The relationship between Porziņģis and the Knicks is as rocky as it can be right now, but don't expect the team to put him on the trading block.

Last Thursday, Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters that there was "no doubt" in his mind that Porziņģis would remain with the team. He still hasn't spoken with Porziņģis, but he said everything should be fine once they have their talk.

"He decided not to come to the meeting. It would've been a great opportunity to talk about what he sees, but we figure it's a long summer. We'll end up talking to him, and all that stuff coming into next year will be fine," Hornacek said at the draft combine last week, via Newsday.

"I don't know if it's disappointed. Guys make decisions and live with those decisions. It just would've been a good opportunity to talk about what the concerns are moving forward. You can't do anything about the past," he continued.

A day after Hornacek made those statements Knicks president Phil Jackson also spoke with the press. While he refused to talk about the reason Porziņģis skipped the exit interviews, Jackson also noted that he felt the same way as Hornacek and the team would keep the Latvian big man.

Last week, Porziņģis' brother/agent, Janis, also told ESPN that the forward wants to stay in New York, so it seems that he's not going anywhere.

Porziņģis still has two years left on his rookie contract before he becomes a restricted free agent.