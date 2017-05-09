New York Knicks Trade Rumors: Kristaps Porziņģis Says His Account Was Hacked After 'LA Clippers' Tweet

New York Knicks fans probably didn't think they would see Kristaps Porziņģis' name in trade rumors this early in his career.

(Photo: Reuters/Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports)New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) drives to the basket past Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden, Jan. 12, 2016.

Fans were stunned when Porziņģis tweeted, then deleted, a message that say "LA Clippers'' with three smiling emojis on Saturday.

In case Knicks fans thought they'd get through an entire day without some drama, it appears Kristaps Porzingis tweeted, then deleted, this: pic.twitter.com/K6f1tcDS6A — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 7, 2017

Since then, he has cleared the air by claiming his account was hacked while he was sleeping. As expected, a lot of people doubted he really got hacked, so he posted a screenshot of his frequently used emojis. The New York Post's Marc Berman said Porziņģis wasn't the only one with access to his account.

Perhaps people should give him the benefit of the doubt. For now, anyway. But the tweet definitely raised more than a few eyebrows. Porziņģis' relationship with the Knicks front office has deteriorated in the past few weeks and his long-term future with the franchise is suddenly in doubt.

He will become the focal point of the team and the future face of the franchise once Carmelo Anthony leaves. But he may not want to stay in New York if the Knicks don't fix the dysfunction from top to bottom.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Ian Begley has reported that several teams called the Knicks and asked if Porziņģis was available for trade after he skipped the exit meetings last month. However, it's unclear if any trade discussions got serious.

"It likely would take a significant return for the Knicks to consider trading Porzingis, who is entering the third season of his four-year rookie contract," Begley said in his report.

"But he had been frustrated by the drama and dysfunction surrounding the team this season, according to team sources. He has said several times that he wants to remain in New York, but with an important caveat: His top priority is to win," he continued.

"The events of the past few weeks have left Porzingis' future with the team less than certain," he continued.