New York Knicks NBA Trade Rumors: Team Wants to Part Ways With Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony has tried to say all the right words since his name came up in trade rumors a few months ago. Unfortunately, the same can't be said of Knicks president Phil Jackson.

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden, April 6, 2017.

Last Friday, Jackson told reporters that it would be better if they part ways with Anthony since they haven't been able to win with him on the team. He also implied that Anthony was the main culprit behind the team's failure to adapt to the triangle offense because the All-Star forward was resistant to the idea of running the system.

"We faced resistance and we faced resistance at the top. We got rid of some guys early on that resisted, weren't willing to be learners. This is what we want to play and do," Jackson said during the press conference, according to Newsday.

Shortly after the interview, Anthony simply posted a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio from "The Great Gatsby," but the National Basketball Players Association wasn't pleased with the comments and they decided to fire back at Jackson.

"If players under contract cannot, under threat of league discipline, speak openly about their desire to be employed elsewhere, we expect management to adhere to the same standards," executive director Michele Roberts said in a statement. "The door swings both ways when it comes to demonstrating loyalty and respect," she continued.

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porziņģis skipped the exit interviews with Jackson and Knicks general manager Steve Mills last week because he was reportedly frustrated with how the franchise was being run.

Alienating the two best players on the team is never a good idea, especially if one of them happens to be the player who is supposed to carry the franchise's future on his shoulders.

Looks like Anthony's time in New York is just about over. However, the drama is going to continue until he gets traded, and the players are getting tired of all the distractions.