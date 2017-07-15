New York Knicks Put Carmelo Anthony Trade Talks With Rockets on Hold

(Photo: Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden, April 6, 2017.

The drama never ends.

Earlier this week, the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy and Frank Isola broke the news that the four team deal to send Carmelo Anthony to the Houston Rockets was already "at the 2-yard line." So people assumed that it was only a matter of time before the 10-time All-Star would be sent packing to the Western Conference.

However, things aren't always that simple as long as the New York Knicks are involved.

ESPN has reported that the Knicks have decided to put the trade talks on hold because they want to talk to Anthony about the possibility of reincorporating back him into the team.

Apparently, the Knicks want Anthony to meet their new front office before they make a decision. Weeks after parting ways with Phil Jackson, the Knicks have decided to promote Steve Mills from general manager to team president, and Scott Perry has been named their new general manager.

Can they persuade Anthony to stay?

Well, that seems highly unlikely. Sure, Jackson is gone, but not much has changed. Mills is still there and he's part of the front office that seemed intent on pushing him out.

Meanwhile, the New York Daily News has also reported that the parties involved in the deal weren't too happy with the Knicks' decision to reconsider trading Anthony.

"According to an executive of one of the four teams involved in the proposed trade, all sides, including Anthony, are frustrated over reports that Knicks president Steve Mills is having second thoughts," Isola said in his report.

"That's crazy," a source told Isola. "From what I understand Carmelo is under the belief that he's going to the Rockets. That's what the Knicks have been telling us: that they're trading him. I can't imagine that after all he went through last season with Phil (Jackson) he's happy with this."