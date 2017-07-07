New York Knicks Reportedly Interested in Marcus Smart

(Photo: Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports) Paul George (13) looks to pass the ball while Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) defends.

Celtics fans celebrated when Gordon Hayward decided to bring his talents to Boston. But what they didn't realize right away is that the team still needs to clear up some cap room to fit his max contract.

It didn't take long for ESPN to report that the Celtics have placed Marcus Smart, Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley on the trading block, and all three are expected to draw a lot of interest in the trade market.

In fact, the New York Post's Marc Berman has reported that the Knicks are interested in acquiring Smart.

"The source said the Knicks are looking into trade options to fill the cap space they have — about $15 million once they renounce the cap hold on Rose. Smart will make just $4.5 million this season then become a restricted free agent in 2018," Berman wrote in his report.

"Phil Jackson, before he was fired as team president, and coach Jeff Hornacek each said the Knicks were attempting to bring better defenders into the fold. Smart certainly qualifies. They also are trying to add young players to the roster, and Smart, 23, fits there as well," he added.

ESPN's Ian Begley has also reported that the Celtics have reached out to the Knicks to see if they are interested in Smart.

Smart may be listed as a point guard, but he's not exactly known for his playmaking ability. His offense is also limited. Smart is a below-average shooter who's only making 35.8 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the three-point line for his career. Those numbers are terrible.

Fortunately, Smart doesn't have to score to impact a game. His tenacity at the defensive end more than makes up for his shooting woes, and he's never shied away from a challenge.

Smart is a six-foot-four guard who's not afraid to defend players who are much bigger than him. That's why he's a player that's going to draw a lot of interest.